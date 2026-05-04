Fla. Judge Urges Rethink Of Refusal To Toss Ethics Charges

By Madison Arnold ( May 4, 2026, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate judge is pushing a judicial panel to reconsider its denial of her motion to dismiss ethics charges that she attempted to influence lower-court proceedings for an incarcerated man formerly on death row, arguing that the panel's chair does have the ability to consider her constitutional issues....
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