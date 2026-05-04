NC Dems Propose Ballot Measure To Decriminalize Marijuana
By Hayley Fowler ( May 4, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Three Democrats in the North Carolina Senate introduced legislation Monday that proposes putting the decriminalization of both recreational and medical marijuana on the ballot come the November elections....
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