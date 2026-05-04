THL Partners Wraps 10th Fund With $6.35B In Tow
By Jade Martinez-Pogue ( May 4, 2026, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Middle market-focused private equity shop THL Partners on Monday announced that it closed its 10th fund after securing $6.35 billion of capital commitments....
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