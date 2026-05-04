Mass. Justices Hint Tax Cut Measure Summary Is Confusing

By Carolyn Muyskens ( May 4, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts' highest court on Monday was critical of the summary for a ballot proposal to reduce the state income tax during a trio of oral arguments on voter initiatives, including separate measures to repeal recreational marijuana legalization and to eliminate one-party primary elections....
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