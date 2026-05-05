10th Circ. Backs Dismissal Of Student's Mask Mandate Suit

By Benjamin Morse ( May 5, 2026, 1:18 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit rejected a Wyoming high school student's constitutional challenge to a school COVID-19 mask mandate, finding that she and her parents failed to plausibly allege the policy compelled speech, triggered unlawful retaliation or violated due process....
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