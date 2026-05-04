Justices Urged Not To Take Up Macy's Thryv Challenge

By Braden Campbell ( May 4, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- Macy's Inc.'s challenge to a Ninth Circuit ruling upholding a National Labor Relations Board order to reinstate strikers misstates the controlling precedent and mounts an "academic" attack on the board's heightened remedies, the operating engineers said Monday in a brief opposing U.S. Supreme Court review....
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