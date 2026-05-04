Colo. Justices Back Discovery Copies For Indigent Defendants

By Brandon Lowrey ( May 4, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday held that lower courts can order prosecutors to provide free copies of pretrial discovery to indigent defendants who mount credible challenges to their convictions, saying it is necessary to protect the poorest defendants' due process rights....
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