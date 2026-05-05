DC Circ. Says SEC Whistleblower Denial Doesn't Pass Muster
By Jessica Corso ( May 5, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has dinged the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for failing to adequately explain why it denied a whistleblower award to an anonymous individual who brought forth information leading to a successful enforcement action, ordering the commission to reconsider whether it was in the public interest to deny the man's claim....
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