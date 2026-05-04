Utility Districts Violated Canada-US River Treaty, Judge Says
By Elaine Briseño ( May 4, 2026, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A federal judge found Monday that a group of public utility districts in Washington state had breached the U.S.' Columbia River Treaty by failing to contribute their pledged share of hydroelectric power to Canada....
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