OCC Pushes Back On Ex-Rabobank Officer's $4M Fee Bid

By Sydney Price ( May 4, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has told the Ninth Circuit a former Rabobank compliance officer is not entitled to $4 million in attorney fees and expenses over costs purportedly incurred during an abandoned enforcement proceeding, arguing the record "raises serious questions as to whether the request is excessive."...
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