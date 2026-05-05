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Fugitive Trader's Wife Held In Contempt Amid $67M Fraud Suit

By Brian Steele ( May 5, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has held the wife of a fugitive Oak Management Corp. trader in contempt for trying to use her divorce case to take control of assets under the management of a receiver, who was appointed as part of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil suit....

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