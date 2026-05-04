Dentons Adds More K&L Gates Attys To New SC Office

By Isaac Monterose ( May 4, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Dentons US LLP has hired four former K&L Gates LLP real estate attorneys for partner and counsel roles in its recently opened Charleston, South Carolina, office, adding to the office's other ex-K&L Gates staff, the firm announced Monday....
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