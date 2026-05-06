Conn. Credit Union Says Data Breach Anxiety Can't Spur Suit

By Brian Steele ( May 6, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Threats of future harm and "generalized anxiety" about possible identity theft are not enough to support a proposed class action against a Connecticut credit union hit with a data breach, and there's no reason to believe cybercriminals accessed member accounts, the defense has told a federal court in seeking dismissal....
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