Tax Shelter Trial Defendants Claim Promoter Misled Them
By Zach Dupont ( May 5, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- More than a dozen lawyers and defendants packed a Colorado federal courtroom Tuesday to mark the first day of testimony in the trial against four individuals accused of using their businesses to help promote and sell abusive trust tax shelters....
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