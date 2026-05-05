4th Circ. Unsure Wells Fargo Denied Ex-Worker's WFH Request
By Hayley Fowler ( May 5, 2026, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Fourth Circuit panel seemed uncertain Tuesday of whether it would uphold the entirety of a $22 million Americans with Disabilities Act verdict favoring a former Wells Fargo employee, with at least two judges questioning whether he suffered a concrete injury from the bank allegedly failing to accommodate his work-from-home request....
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