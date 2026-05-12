5th Circ. Judge Hints PWFA Fight May Be Headed For Justices

By Vin Gurrieri ( May 12, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- The full Fifth Circuit grappled Tuesday with whether lawmakers had to be physically present to have validly enacted the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, in a case one judge said will head to the U.S. Supreme Court if a lower court ruling barring PWFA enforcement against Texas stands....
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