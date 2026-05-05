11th Circ. Won't Revive Ex-Ga. Teacher's Disability Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( May 5, 2026, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused to reopen a teacher's lawsuit claiming a Georgia school district fired her rather than let her work remotely during the pandemic because of a previous cancer diagnosis, ruling she waited too long to lodge a presuit charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission....
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