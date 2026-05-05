Judges' Orders Force ICE Plane To Turn Family Around Midflight

By Britain Eakin ( May 5, 2026, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for the ex-wife and children of an Egyptian man accused of attacking pro-Israel demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, said Tuesday the Trump administration tried to deport them in violation of a court order, but turned the removal flight back following fresh court intervention....
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