Willkie Guides Bridge Growth's $790M Vehicle

By Grace Dixon ( May 5, 2026, 5:48 PM EDT) -- Bridge Growth Partners announced Tuesday that the investment firm raised CA$1.1 billion ($790 million) for a single-asset continuation vehicle under the guidance of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, allowing it to extend its investment in artificial intelligence platform Solace....
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