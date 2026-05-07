The SEC Should Institute A New Enforcement Scorecard

By Peter Chan ( May 7, 2026, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Now that David Woodcock has been appointed as the new enforcement director of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a critical issue he needs to tackle is how to define and measure success and failure for the agency's powerful but often controversial enforcement program....
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