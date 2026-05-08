How To Limit Accounting Fraud Risk As SEC Focus Persists

By David Oliwenstein, Davina Kaile and Andrew Wiktor ( May 8, 2026, 5:04 PM EDT) -- While the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission during the Biden administration may be remembered for its policing of the crypto markets, aggressive cybersecurity enforcement and the infamous off-channel communications sweep, the SEC's agenda under then-Chairman Gary Gensler also included bread-and-butter public company accounting matters....
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