Ex-Miami Official Accused Of Misusing Funds Settles Suit
By Carolina Bolado ( May 5, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Two former Miami city employees have settled their whistleblower suit accusing former City Commissioner Joe Carollo of ousting them for exposing misuse of public funds meant to manage parks that were instead used to pay for his political ventures and personal expenses, according to a notice filed in Florida federal court on Tuesday....
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