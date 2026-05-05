Software Co. Doxim Inks $5.5M Deal To End Data Breach Suit
By Melanie Dorsey ( May 5, 2026, 9:53 PM EDT) -- Credit union customers asked a Michigan federal judge Tuesday to preliminarily approve an amended $5.5 million class settlement resolving claims that software-as-a-service company Doxim Inc. failed to protect sensitive personal information that ended up exposed in a 2023 data breach....
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