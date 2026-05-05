Bittrex Seeks To Undo $24M Judgment After SEC Crypto Pivot

By Ben Adlin ( May 5, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex urged a Seattle federal judge to toss a $24 million judgment entered as part of a 2023 settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, arguing that the agency has since done an "about-face" on crypto and abandoned its position that digital tokens are securities....
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