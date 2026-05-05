Texas Appeals Court Wary Of Reviving Trustee's $100M Claim

By Spencer Brewer ( May 5, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals panel seemed skeptical of a bankruptcy trustee's attempt to revive an action seeking to claw back money distributed by True Health Group to its shareholders before the company declared bankruptcy, asking Tuesday if the trustee brought its claims under the correct portion of the law....
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