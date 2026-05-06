Corcept Must Face Most Teva Mifepristone Antitrust Claims

By Hailey Konnath ( May 6, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday once again mostly refused to throw out Teva Pharmaceuticals' claims that Corcept Therapeutics used patent system abuse, bribes and exclusive dealing to block generic competition to its cortisol disorder treatment, finding that at this stage in the litigation the allegations are adequate....
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