ITC Recommends Trump Impose Tariffs On Quartz Surfaces

By Dylan Moroses ( May 5, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Two commissioners of the U.S. International Trade Commission recommended that President Donald Trump impose 40% tariffs on imported quartz surfaces, with a lesser 25% rate reserved for covered goods within a quota, according to a press release Tuesday....
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