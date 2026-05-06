SEC Makes First Move To Nix Biden-Era Climate Reg

By Jessica Corso ( May 6, 2026, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is preparing to rescind a Biden-era requirement that publicly traded companies disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, with staff informing the Office of Management and Budget this week of the planned rescission....
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