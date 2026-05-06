Ábrego García Says Appeal Doesn't Halt Discovery
By Jared Foretek ( May 6, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Kilmar Ábrego García said discovery into the Trump administration's communications with the governments of Costa Rica and Liberia should begin in district court even while the U.S. Department of Justice's appeal of an order barring his redetention moves forward in the Fourth Circuit....
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