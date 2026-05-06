DHS Can Keep Operating At Minn. Schools For Now, Judge Says
By Katherine Smith ( May 6, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge Wednesday refused to block the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's 2025 guidance that rescinded a policy barring federal agencies from carrying out immigration enforcement actions near public schools, ruling that the educators challenging the policy have failed to show they are likely to establish standing....
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