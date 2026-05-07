Ford, UAW Escape Truck Plant Worker's Discrimination Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( May 7, 2026, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge shut down a former auto manufacturing employee's lawsuit alleging that the United Auto Workers didn't properly represent him when Ford fired him because he's Black and disabled, ruling that he filed his claims against the union and company too late....
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