Police Union Group Gets Ch. 11 Ok To Pursue Fla. Appeal
By Vince Sullivan ( May 6, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The International Union of Police Associations AFL-CIO received approval Wednesday in Florida bankruptcy court to modify the automatic stay in its Chapter 11 case to pursue its appeal of an adverse state court judgment in a sexual harassment case that drove it into bankruptcy last month....
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