Mass. Justices Uphold Jailing Despite Incompetency Finding

By Elizabeth Daley ( May 6, 2026, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled on Tuesday that under state precedent, a man who was accused of a violent home invasion and other crimes but found to be incompetent to stand trial was not improperly kept incarcerated when he could not post bail....
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