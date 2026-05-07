Insurer Beats Calif. Health Group's Discovery Costs Suit

By Danielle Ferguson ( May 7, 2026, 1:24 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Wednesday that an insurer did not have to reimburse the state's largest private health foundation for roughly $400,000 in discovery costs it incurred during an executive's now-settled wrongful termination suit, finding the foundation failed to get the insurer's consent before running up the bill. ...
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