Apple Can't Trim 'Novel' £3B ICloud Overcharge Class Action

By Eddie Beaver ( May 7, 2026, 6:22 PM BST) -- Apple has failed to strike out part of a consumer group's collective action of approximately £3 billion ($4.1 billion) accusing the tech giant of operating a cloud storage monopoly that overcharges customers, as an appellate tribunal recognized that the case raises novel points of law....
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