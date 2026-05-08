Minnesota Foster Parents Ask Justices To Revisit ICWA Fight

By Crystal Owens ( May 8, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Two foster parents are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear their challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act after the Minnesota Supreme Court determined they don't have standing to take on the bedrock law on claims of constitutional equal protection rights, telling the justices that the case "cries out for certiorari."...
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