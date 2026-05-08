PayPoint Beats Most Of £172M Competition Claim
By Ronan Barnard ( May 8, 2026, 6:03 PM BST) -- An energy payments company has largely beaten a competitor's £172 million ($234 million) claim at an antitrust tribunal after a panel found that exclusivity terms in its contracts hampered the smaller rival's entry into the market only "to a limited extent."...
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