UK Says Welltower's Senior Home Deals May Hurt Competition
By Isaac Monterose ( May 7, 2026, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom's antitrust authority determined Thursday that several of Welltower Inc.'s U.K. senior housing acquisitions create "a realistic prospect of a substantial lessening of competition."...
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