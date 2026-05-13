IRS Offers Easement Deals With 10% Penalty, No Haggling

By Kat Lucero ( May 13, 2026, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Eligible partnerships disputing conservation or historic preservation easement charitable deductions cannot negotiate their tax benefit amounts under the Internal Revenue Service's latest settlement offer, which carries a 10% penalty, the agency announced Wednesday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.