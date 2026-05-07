Insurer Owes No Coverage For Mall Pollution, Fla. Judge Says

By David Minsky ( May 7, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled an insurance company doesn't have to provide coverage to the owner of a California shopping center contaminated with dry cleaner chemicals, finding that benefits were properly denied under site development and pollution exclusions in the policy issued by the insurer. ...
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