USW Seeks TRO On Retiree Healthcare Shift By Saint-Gobain
By Corey Rothauser ( May 7, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The United Steelworkers is asking a Pennsylvania federal court to block materials manufacturer Saint-Gobain from changing retiree healthcare benefits for union workers at multiple facilities while the parties arbitrate whether the changes violate their collective bargaining agreements....
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