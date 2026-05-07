Course Hero Operator Wants 'Whopping' $75M IP Verdict Cut

By Elliot Weld ( May 7, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The company behind academic file-sharing site Course Hero has asked a Connecticut federal judge for a new trial or to reduce the $75 million verdict it was hit with by a jury that found it had violated the Digital Millennium Copyright Act more than 3,000 times by manipulating documents belonging to Post University....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.