Toss Of Ex-Shkreli Atty's Deal May Be Error, 2nd Circ. Hints
By Pete Brush ( May 7, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit judge hinted Thursday that a trial judge may have erred in rejecting a retirement-fund garnishment deal that would have protected Martin Shkreli's convicted former lawyer from a potential $1 million "punitive tax event."...
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