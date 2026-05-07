Va. Judge Seeks More Info On Law Firm Wage Deal's Fees

By Benjamin Morse ( May 7, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge declined to approve a proposed $52,500 settlement of a former case manager's lawsuit alleging that a law firm stiffed her on overtime, saying Thursday that the parties failed to provide enough information related to attorney fees and costs....
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