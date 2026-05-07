Grocery Chain Can't Escape Suit Challenging 401(k) Plan Fees

By Grace Elletson ( May 7, 2026, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge declined a supermarket chain's bid to toss a suit claiming it stood by while workers were charged too much in recordkeeping fees through its retirement plan, crediting evidence that similar plans may have received better recordkeeping deals....
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