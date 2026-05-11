Ohio Public Safety Director Tapped To Replace Outgoing AG

By Parker Quinlan ( May 11, 2026, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday selected Andy Wilson, the head of the state's public safety department, to replace state Attorney General Dave Yost, who recently announced he will be stepping down next month to take a job with a conservative legal advocacy group....
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