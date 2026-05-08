Why Trump's 2nd Global Tariff May Fare Better On Appeal

By Dylan Moroses ( May 8, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump's administration on Friday appealed the U.S. Court of International Trade's ruling deeming his temporary global tariff unlawful to the Federal Circuit, where judges may view the executive action with more deference than the measures it immediately replaced....
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