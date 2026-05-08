6th Circ. Backs Ex-Fed Worker's Long COVID Benefits Denial

By Kellie Mejdrich ( May 8, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit backed a win for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, its long-term disability plan, and a benefit management company in a former Cleveland Fed employee's suit seeking additional benefits for long-haul COVID symptoms, holding a lower court properly applied New York state contract law in reaching its decision. ...
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