Employment Authority: Mental Health Leave On The Rise

Law360 ( May 8, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on new research that shows employers are seeing a spike in requests for mental health leave and accommodations, why the National Labor Relations Board may expect to see more scrutiny in the courts following a recent Sixth Circuit ruling, and one attorney's take on the crackdown of "vexatious" filers of PAGA legal actions. ...