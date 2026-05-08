Employment Authority: Mental Health Leave On The Rise

Law360 ( May 8, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on new research that shows employers are seeing a spike in requests for mental health leave and accommodations, why the National Labor Relations Board may expect to see more scrutiny in the courts following a recent Sixth Circuit ruling, and one attorney's take on the crackdown of "vexatious" filers of PAGA legal actions. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.