Full 11th Circ. Will Hear Appeal Over 'Urban Cowboy' Horses

By Rae Ann Varona ( May 8, 2026, 11:55 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Friday vacated an opinion allowing a Georgia man known as the "Urban Cowboy" to amend his lawsuit challenging the seizure of his horses by Atlanta-area authorities, granting the Fulton County Board of Commissioners' bid for an en banc hearing on whether the man can seek damages....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.